Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.

Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.