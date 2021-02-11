Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.