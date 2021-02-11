Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,869 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

