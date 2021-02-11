Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

EFG stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

