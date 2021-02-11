Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 51,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $751.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

