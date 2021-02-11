Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $658,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

