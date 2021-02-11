Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.09. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 90,717 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$80.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

