DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,700 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,861% compared to the average daily volume of 699 put options.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after acquiring an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

