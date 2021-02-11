Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $492.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,383. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

