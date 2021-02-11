Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Shares of FCAC stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

