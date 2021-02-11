Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $254,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.40 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

