Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 11,414 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

