Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 720,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,157,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

