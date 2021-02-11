Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.