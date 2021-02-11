Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $40.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.