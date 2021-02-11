Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,953 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

