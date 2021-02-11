Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Raymond James upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. 649,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

