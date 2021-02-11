DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $543,080.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $543,080.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,369,232,415 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.