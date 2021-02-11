Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.35. The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 5315183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.