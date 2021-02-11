Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Driven Brands stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

