Dragonchain Hits Market Cap of $65.69 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 220.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $523.68 or 0.01098191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.05 or 0.05389523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00019146 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

