DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.23

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 619988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,228,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,960,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

