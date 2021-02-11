Don Leung Sells 2,101 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $31,220.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $379.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. Analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

