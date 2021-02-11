DOGEFI (DOGEFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $80,469.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DOGEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $287,816.28 and approximately $80,469.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00287385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00120330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088653 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00064128 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

DOGEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

