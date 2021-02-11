DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $1.55 million and $627,822.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

