DMarket Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and $7.51 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.