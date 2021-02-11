Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

