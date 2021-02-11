Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Gap Up to $136.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $144.50. Directa Plus shares last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 391,818 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.81. The company has a market cap of £88.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

In other news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

