Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 84584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £88.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.81.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

In related news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.