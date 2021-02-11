Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO Sells $2,205,750.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

