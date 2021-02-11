Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.40-6.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.82. 1,520,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

