Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

