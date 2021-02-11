DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.60 ($19.53).

DIC opened at €15.56 ($18.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. DIC Asset AG has a 52 week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

