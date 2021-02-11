Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.61. 15,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,009. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

