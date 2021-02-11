Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

