Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $229.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $231.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth about $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

