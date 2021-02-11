Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.29.
AFRM opened at $136.23 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.
About Affirm
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
