Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.29.

AFRM opened at $136.23 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

