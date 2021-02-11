Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY stock remained flat at $$27.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 170,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,162. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.