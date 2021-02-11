Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €129.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €96.12 ($113.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €95.64 and a 200 day moving average of €98.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

