Desjardins Weighs in on Sprott Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprott in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SII opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $824.18 million and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.