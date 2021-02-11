Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

TSE:STN opened at C$49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.66.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

