DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $50.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. 12,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,376. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -251.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

