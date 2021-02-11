Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ladder Capital news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

