Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

