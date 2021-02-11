Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Down 98.6% in January

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Deep Down stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Deep Down has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

