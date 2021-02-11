Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

