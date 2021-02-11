DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

