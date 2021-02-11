DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $57,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

