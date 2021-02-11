DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

