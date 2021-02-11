DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $42,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

